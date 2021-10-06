Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 169,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMF stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33.

