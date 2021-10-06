Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

