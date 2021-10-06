Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NEWT stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $636.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

