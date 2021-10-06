Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,121.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132 in the last three months.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

