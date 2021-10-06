Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 1,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

