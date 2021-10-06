Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,636 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SBRA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,877. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -162.32 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.