Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 515 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of RadNet worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti raised their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.