Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.61, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

