Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,433 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,093. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

