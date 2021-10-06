Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 205 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

