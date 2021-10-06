Comparing The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 18.36% 40.07% 7.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Ziegler Companies and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33

Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Virtu Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.43 $649.20 million $5.76 4.31

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

