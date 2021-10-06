Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.10. 19,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

