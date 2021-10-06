Compass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,936 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,310 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

