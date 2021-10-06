Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

