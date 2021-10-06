CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. CONMED has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37.
In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
