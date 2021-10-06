CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. CONMED has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

