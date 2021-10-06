ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 619,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

