CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 801,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,503. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.