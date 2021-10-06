Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $211.17. 44,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.08.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.