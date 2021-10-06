Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.29. 32,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

