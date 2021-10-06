Contrasting Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 3 2 0 2.40

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 95.03%. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 106.78%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 1.94 $37.52 million N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.20 $21.55 million $0.17 23.65

Copper Mountain Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Fortuna Silver Mines 17.47% 11.92% 8.40%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.