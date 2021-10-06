Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.97 $20.09 million $1.68 13.72 TFS Financial $508.55 million 10.76 $83.32 million $0.30 65.00

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 376.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.66% 8.33% 1.04% TFS Financial 16.69% 4.60% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

