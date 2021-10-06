Coral Products plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CRU traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 13.49 ($0.18). 1,767,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.59. Coral Products has a 1-year low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,492.29).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

