Cornichon (CORN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $6,700.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,509,581 coins and its circulating supply is 16,267,733 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

