CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,974. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

