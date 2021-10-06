Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,544. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $301.44 and a 12-month high of $478.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.35 and its 200-day moving average is $440.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

