Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,544 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 20,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

