Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 79.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,105. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

