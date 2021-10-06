Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. 20,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,466. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

