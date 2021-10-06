Crabel Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,590 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.93. 74,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

