Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 48.9% in September

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

CIK remained flat at $$3.47 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,205. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

