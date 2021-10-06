Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.