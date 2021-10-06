Critical Comparison: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) versus NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -441.65% -87.12% -41.53% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.85% -200.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 233.87%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 17.23 -$89.13 million ($1.12) -5.57 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

NRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””). It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior the “”NRx Antidepressant Drug Regimen.”” The company is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

