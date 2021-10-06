Critical Review: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.25% 1.00% HomeStreet 29.10% 16.91% 1.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 3.01 $11.81 million $1.28 15.03 HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.18 $79.99 million $3.85 10.93

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HomeStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.55%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

