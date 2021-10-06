Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,877.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $41,877.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00101050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.22 or 0.99834031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.08 or 0.06478681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,509,325 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

