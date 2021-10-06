CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSLLY. Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get CSL alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,013. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.