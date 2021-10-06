CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CSL alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,013. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.