CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CTO traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,076. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

