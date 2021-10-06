CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €66.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

Shares of ETR:EVD traded up €0.78 ($0.92) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €66.72 ($78.49). 108,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a one year high of €66.72 ($78.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -430.45.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

