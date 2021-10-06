Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CBP stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.15). The stock had a trading volume of 30,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The firm has a market cap of £161.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 293 ($3.83).
Curtis Banks Group Company Profile
