Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CBP stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.15). The stock had a trading volume of 30,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The firm has a market cap of £161.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. Curtis Banks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

