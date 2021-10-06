Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 48,886 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20.

On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 3,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,482. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.