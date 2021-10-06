D. Clay Bretches Purchases 200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $13,036.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.54 per share, with a total value of $12,708.00.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

