Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.79 ($106.81).

Several analysts have weighed in on DAI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Daimler stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €77.19 ($90.81). 2,155,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. Daimler has a 1 year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

