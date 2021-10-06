DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.48 million and $346,233.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,175.13 or 1.00051470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 139.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001834 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00501209 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.