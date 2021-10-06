David A. Morken Sells 358 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bandwidth stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.37, a PEG ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

