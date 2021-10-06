DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,198. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

