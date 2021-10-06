DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $29.13

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $29.87. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 8,042 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCP. Barclays lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

