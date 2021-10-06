Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

