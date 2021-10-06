Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Lowered to $65.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.40% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. 5,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.