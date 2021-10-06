Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $180,365.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David E. Lafitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00.

DECK stock opened at $364.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

