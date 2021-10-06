Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 16,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,035. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $69,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

